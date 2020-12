watch Mac DeMarco, Neon Indian, Black Marble & more on “Synthmas” holiday benefit

Neon Indian, Mac DeMarco, Black Marble, Dent May, Drugdealer, cult musician The Space Lady, Dam-Funk, Jack Name and more are all part of a new holiday special, Synthmas, which streamed Monday night (12/21) and raised money for Alexandria House and Save Our Stages. The whole special is still available for your yuletide enjoyment and you can stream it below.

Mac DeMarco, who also just released a version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," performs "Frosty the Snowman"; Black Marble performs his cool, post-punk take on "All I Want for Christmas is You" Neon Indian takes on Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime"; The Space Lady puts her unique spin on "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"; Dent May performs his own holiday single "I'll Be Stoned for Christmas"; Drugdealer performs "Christmas Algorithm," and more.

The Synthmas special is hosted Maraschino and Jimmy Whispers, and you can watch the whole thing below.

