Watch Macseal perform their ‘Yeah, No, I Know’ EP in full

Long Island emo band Macseal are giving their first two EPs -- 2015's self-titled and 2017's Yeah, No, I Know -- repressings on various colored vinyl variants via Counter Intuitive, and to celebrate, they performed both EPs in full at Billy Mannino's Two Worlds studio in Whitestone, Queens. We're premiering the Yeah, No, I Know session (recorded and mixed by Billy, filmed by Dana Lovasz, and edited by Cole Szilagyi). The band sound great; they're as tight in this session as they were on the original EP, and it's nice to hear them breathe new life into these songs in these concert-less times. "We wrote all these songs 5+ years ago, so it was really fun to revisit them while also playing together for the first time in months," the band says.

Counter Intuitive's Jake Sulzer adds, "I’ve been a big Macseal fan since a bit before Yeah, No, I Know came out, so it’s been really special getting to watch everything they’ve accomplished. I always hoped we would have an opportunity to collaborate as I consider them good friends. Recently things finally lined up and it made sense for both of us to do these pressings together. The EPs are still so beloved by their fans, I really feel they deserve to continue to get recognition for them. I’m proud to be able to add these to my collection and also give others the chance to add them to their own."

Pre-order the repressings here and watch the new live session below.