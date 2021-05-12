Watch Madness play “Our House” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Madness recently released a new US-only best-of compilation, Our House, and to promote it the band played the title track -- which was a Top 10 hit in America in 1983 -- on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night. The band were performing from the London Palladium and sounded pretty good -- you can watch that below.

In other news, Madness rescheduled their North American tour for 2022, which includes a stop at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas and wraps up in NYC for a show at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 4.

Madness also recently released their three-part documentary Before We Was We, which is only available in the UK (but the first part was available to watch on YouTube for a week). Hopefully it will get North American release, too.