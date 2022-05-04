Watch Marcus King’s nostalgic power trio live session for “Hard Working Man”

Marcus King recently announced his sophomore album Young Blood, which was produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and arrives August 26 via Rick Rubin’s American Records/Republic Records (pre-order). He also recently put out lead single "Hard Working Man," and we're now premiering a live session video for the song that was recorded at Dan's Easy Eye Sound studio. For this album, Marcus set out to channel the '60s/'70s power trio setup and really hone in on the impact of three people plugging in and playing live in a room together, and this video really shows that off.

"I wanted something to capture the essence of the album, so we set up and recorded the performance in Dan’s warehouse space next to his studio," Marcus says. "The album has a whole different vibe for us. We cut everything live, including the vocals and guitar. Can’t wait for everyone to hear it."

Dan Auerbach also discussed the power of Marcus' live performance, and why his brand of Southern rock sounds so authentic, adding, "Music runs so deep in Marcus’s blood he might not even realize how born to do this he is. He’s the real deal. Marcus has Southern Soul as part of his foundation. If you’re going to play rock ‘n’ roll with Marcus, you have to understand that element. It’s just who he is. These songs are live performances. The whole damn thing is live—the solos and everything. It’s so rare in this day and age."

The whole thing is very nostalgia-inducing, and if you've got a place in your heart for stuff like The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, or ZZ Top, it'd be tough to deny that Marcus truly captures the spirit of that era (and also really shreds). Check it out for yourself below.

There are also many chances to see Marcus and his band actually live this year; all dates are listed below.

Marcus King Young Blood loading...

Tracklist

It’s Too Late

Lie Lie Lie

Rescue Me

Pain

Good and Gone

Blood On The Tracks

Hard Working Man

Aim High

Dark Cloud

Whisper

Blues Worse Than I Ever Had

Marcus King -- 2022 Tour Dates

MAY 6 FRI - Avalon Theatre - Grand Junction, CO, United States

MAY 7 SAT - Belly Up - Aspen, CO, United States

MAY 8 SUN - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO, United States

MAY 10 TUE - Pub Station - Billings, MT, United States

MAY 11 WED - Wilma Theatre - Missoula, MT, United States

MAY 13 FRI - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB, Canada

MAY 14 SAT - Midway Music • Arcade • Kitchen - Edmonton, AB, Canada

MAY 16 MON - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC, Canada

MAY 18 WED - Knitting Factory Concert House - Spokane, WA, United States

MAY 20 FRI - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID, United States

MAY 21 SAT - Border House at Crystal Bay - Crystal Bay, NV, United States

MAY 23 MON - Arcata Theatre Lounge - Arcata, CA, United States

MAY 24 TUE - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA, United States

MAY 27 FRI - BottleRock Napa Valley 2022 - Napa County, CA, United States

JUN 17 FRI - Azkena Rock Festival 2022 - Gasteiz / Vitoria, Spain

JUN 23 THU - Fairview Park - Dublin, Ireland*

JUN 25 SAT - Alexandra Palace - London, United Kingdom*

JUN 26 SUN - The Globe - Cardiff, United Kingdom

JUN 28 TUE - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom*

JUN 29 WED - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom*

JUN 30 THU - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

JUL 3 SUN - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

JUL 5 TUE - Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands

JUL 6 WED - Cognac Blues Passions 2022 - Cognac, France

JUL 7 THU - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, Netherlands

JUL 8 FRI - North Sea Jazz Festival 2022 - Rotterdam, Netherlands

JUL 16 SAT - Wild Hare Music Festival 2022 - Canby, OR, United States

JUL 27 WED - FloydFest 22- Heartbeat 2022 - Floyd, VA, United States

SEP 15 THU - Bourbon & Beyond 2022 - Louisville, KY, United States

*with Greta Van Fleet