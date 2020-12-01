Watch Margo Price cover Joni Mitchell’s “River”

Margo Price has officially released her live solo piano cover of Joni Mitchell's "River" that she debuted on the Village of Love Planned Parenthood benefit livestream earlier this year. She recorded it at Pulse Studios in Nashville, and it's a gorgeous cover that finds Margo staying faithful to the original while also making it her own. Watch below.

Margo is also screening her Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman concert film alongside the Linda Ronstadt film The Sound of My Voice at Tennessee's Stardust Drive In Theatre on Wednesday (12/2) (tickets), and she's giving the album a physical release on Friday (12/4) (pre-order). As mentioned, the album (recorded in 2018) features appearances by Jack White, Emmylou Harris, and Sturgill Simpson. You can stream it below.