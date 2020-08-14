Watch Margo Price cover “WAP” on ‘The Daily Show’

Everyone (except Republicans) loves "WAP," including Margo Price, who did a countrified, solo acoustic cover of the Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion instant-classic on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah last night (8/13). Sometimes folky acoustic covers of rap songs are pretty eye-rolling, but this one has a purpose. Trevor Noah and correspondent Dulcé Sloan were talking about the sexist media coverage of both Kamala Harris and "WAP," and the question was raised of whether or not people would be so upset about "WAP" if it was a country song. (Dulcé says yes.) Also, Margo's rendition is pretty good! Watch below -- Margo comes in at 6:07.