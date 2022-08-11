Watch Mariel Buckley’s video for nostalgia-inducing new song “Neon Blue”

Canadian singer/songwriter Mariel Buckley's new album Everywhere I Used to Be comes out tomorrow (8/12) via Birthday Cake Records (pre-order), and while you wait to hear the whole thing, here's album opener "Neon Blue" and its video. Toeing the line between heartland rock and alt-country, it's a mid-tempo anthem fueled by vivid storytelling and imagery-inducing nostalgia, and the video follows suit, as Mariel explains:

The tune itself started as a dark but nostalgic take on a couple of my old relationships, and how many of them revolved around drinking or unhealthy habits. When we made the video, I wanted it to be pretty close to the song’s narrative. Because it's a more image-based writing style, there's lots of stylized bar stuff I had envisioned to set the scene. The director Mike and his right-hand-man James found an incredible bar in the Transcona area of Winnipeg, The Royal George Hotel. Growing up on the prairies, I definitely had a picture of a specific kind of bar room, and this one fit perfectly. Unpretentious, dark, with cheap beers, VLT's and a pool table.

Check out the new video below and stay tuned for the full album to drop tomorrow.