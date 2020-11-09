Watch Marissa Nadler + mems of Converge, Cave In & more cover Journey

The month-long Halloween-centric edition of Two Minutes to Late Night's quarantine covers series is over, and they're back to their regularly scheduled programming, with Marissa Nadler, Kurt Ballou (Converge), Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In), Ian Miller (Kowloon Walled City, Puig Destroyer, Skankin' Pickle), Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust, Jasta), and your host Gwarsenio Hall doing Journey's "Of A Lifetime" from their 1975 self-titled debut, when they were more of a progressive rock band.

"JOURNEY but it's not where we get our sick shoes or that song from Family Guy," Two Minutes to Late Night write. "When Kurt Ballou (Converge, producer of every metal album you love from the past two decades) says he wants to cover the literal first Journey song you know he's gonna make it shred!" They do indeed make it shred, as you can watch for yourself below.

