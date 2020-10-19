Watch Marissa Nadler, mems of Earth, Cave In & more cover Dusty Springfield’s “Spooky”

Two Minutes to Late Night's quarantine covers series continues its October "Spooky Season" theme with a doomy, psychedelic rendition of "that Dusty Springfield song from every Guy Richie movie (which is actually a gender-flipped cover song)," aka her 1970 cover of the Mike Sharpe and Harry Middlebrooks Jr-penned Halloween classic "Spooky." For this one, corpse-painted host Gwarsenio Hall was joined by Marissa Nadler, Earth's Dylan Carlson, Big Business' Coady Willis, Mutoid Man/Cave In's Stephen Brodsky, and Shearwater/Loma's Emily Lee. Watch below, and help support the musicians involved by donating to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon.

Other recent highlights in this series include Mastodon, Kvelertak, Baroness, Darkest Hour members cover Ozzy Osbourne, members of Integrity, Dillinger Escape Plan, Incendiary cover Misfits, members of Mastodon, Russian Circles, Cave In & more cover Alice In Chains, members of Windhand, Cave In & more cover Type O Negative, Ted Leo & members of Converge, Rise Against & more cover The Replacements, Max Weinberg (E Street Band) + members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, Dillinger Escape Plan & more covering Misfits, members of Coheed, Tool, Primus, Mastodon and Cave In covering Rush, Emma Ruth Rundle + members of Mastodon, YOB & Old Man Gloom covering Kate Bush, members of Sleigh Bells, Poison the Well, Cloak & more covering Guns N’ Roses, Chelsea Wolfe + members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Cave In & more covering Ozzy Osbourne, and many more.

--