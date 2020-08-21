watch Mark Lanegan & Earth’s Dylan Carlson cover Galaxie 500’s “Summertime”

Artists have been covering songs by Galaxie 500 all month in lead-up to the Record Store Day release of G500's live album, Copenhagen, on August 29. Today we get Mark Lanegan who teams with Earth's Dylan Carlson for a slightly grungy take on "Summertime," which was on Galaxie 500's final album, This is Our Music. Says Mark, "Dylan Carlson and I giving the garage treatment to one of my favorite songs by Galaxie 500, one of the all-time great bands." You can watch that, and compare with the original "Summertime," below.

Other artists who'd covered Galaxie 500 in the series include Thurston Moore, The Feelies' Glenn Mercer, Barbra Manning, The Natvral (Kip from Pains of Being Pure at Heart), and Circuit des Yeux's Haley Fohr, and there are still covers to come from Magnetic Fields, Real Estate and more.

Earlier this year, Mark Lanegan and Cold Cave covered Joy Division's "Isolation" in tribute to Ian Curtis, and Mark released new solo album Straight Songs of Sorrow in May.