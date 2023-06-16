Watch Massa Nera’s new video for “A Faint Goodbye” ++ many tour dates coming up

Since releasing their great new album Derramar | Querer | Borrar at the tail-end of 2022, NJ screamo band Massa Nera have put out a handful of music videos from the record, and we're now premiering another, for "A Faint Goodbye." The song is one of the album's more post-rocky tracks, and the video is a collage of grainy footage. The band says, "'A Faint Goodbye' is about the urge to give up. With the video, we tried our best to capture the mnemonic impairments that accompany depression. Hopefully, we succeeded despite having a budget of $0." Check it out below.

Massa Nera are also staying very busy on the road, and they've got tons of shows coming up, including multiple gigs in and around NYC. All dates are listed below.

Massa Nera also have a song on Touché Amoré vocalist Jeremy Bolm's label Secret Voice's upcoming screamo comp Balladeers, Redefined.

Massa Nera -- 2023 Tour Dates

06/18 - Break Free Fest (Ukie Club, Philadelphia, PA)

06/19 - VFW Hall 2648 (North Bergen, NJ) (With Amygdala, Ultra Deluxe, This Is, and Semaphore)

06/20 - Bar Freda (Ridgewood, NY) (with Amygdala, Ennui, Herjaza, and Ultra Deluxe)

06/26 - Saint Vitus (Brooklyn, NY) (With Crippling Alcoholism, Cleric, and Shiverboard)

06/30 - Grander Canyon (New Brunswick, NJ) (With Pyre, Ultra Deluxe, and Couch Surfer)

08/04 - 08/06 - New Friends Fest (Toronto, ON)

08/07* - Trans-Pecos (Queens, NY) (With Habak, Quiet Fear, and more tba)

08/08* - In the West (New Brunswick, NJ) (With Habak, Quiet Fear, and Burial Dance)

08/09* - The Breadbox (Philadelphia, PA (With Habak, Quiet Fear, Half/Cross, and Sonagi)

08/10* - Venue TBA (Baltimore, MD) (With Habak, Quiet Fear, and more tba)

08/11* - The Litterbox (Washington DC) (With Habak, Quiet Fear, and Psy OP)

08/12* - Greenville, NC (Alley Cat Records) (With Habak, Quiet Fear, and Clout Funeral)

08/13* - Monster Music & Movies (Charleston, SC (With Habak, Quiet Fear, and To Forget)

08/14* - Lodge of Sorrows (Savannah, GA) (With Habak, Quiet Fear, and more tba)

08/15* - The Walrus (Jacksonville, FL) (With Habak, Quiet Fear, Seeing Red, and Tiny Silver Hammers)

08/16* - Venue TBA (Orlando, FL) (With Habak, Quiet Fear, and more tba)

08/17* - VFW Post 39 (Tampa, FL) (With Habak, Quiet Fear, Horsewhip, and Star of Khorala)

08/18* - The CMC (Gainesville, FL) (With Habak, Quiet Fear, Gillian Carter, and Cursed Birth)

08/19* - Mom Said It's Fine: Underground Atlanta(Atlanta, GA) (With Habak, Quiet Fear, Less Dead, and In Memories)

08/20** - Remedy Coffee (Knoxville, TN) (With Black Matter Device, bloomingseason, DNR, and Rat Punch)

08/22** - Rabbit Hole (Asheville, NC) (With Black Matter Device, Tongues of Fire, and more tba)

08/23** - Snug Harbor (Charlotte, NC) (With Black Matter Device and Raatma)

08/24** - Crayola House (Harrisonburg, VA) (With Black Matter Device and more tba)

08/25** - Ipanema Cafe (Richmond, VA) (With Black Matter Device, Humanitarian Deficit, In Wolves' Clothing, and more tba)

08/26** - Gideon's Basement (Mt. Holly, NJ) (With Black Matter Device, Tether, Banishment, Plead the Widow's Cause, and Mosin Nagent)

08/27** - VFW Hall 2648 (North Bergen, NJ) (With Black Matter Device, Entierralos, and Who Put Bella in the Witch Elm)

* Tour with Habak and Quiet Fear

** Tour with Black Matter Device