watch Massive Attack’s film on climate change, COVID & live music

Massive Attack have been working with the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research on ways the live music industry can lower its carbon footprint in regards to touring. The band commissioned a report on the subject last year and, with their recommendations, had planned a low carbon concert this month in Liverpool. That show didn't happen, due to COVID, but Massive Attack have now released a short film on the subject that also takes into account the shaky ground the live music industry is on with the pandemic.

The short film is narrated by Massive Attack's Robert "3D" Del Naja, who says "So the challenge, not just for us, but for everybody in the creative industries, is to use this time to plan and embrace real seismic change, so when we can reassemble, those events don't materially damage the health of the people around them anymore and no longer place the planet in deeper and deeper peril." Watch the 10-minute film below.

Massive Attack's spectacular 2019 Mezzanine XXI tour wrapped up about a year ago in NYC.