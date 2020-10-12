Watch Mastodon, Kvelertak, Baroness, Darkest Hour mems cover Ozzy Osbourne

Two Minutes to Late Night's guest-filled quarantine covers series is back with another banger. This time, they've taken on Ozzy Osbourne's classic Diary of a Madman opener "Over the Mountain" with Mastodon's Brann Dailor, Darkest Hour/Be Well's Mike Schleibaum, Kvelertak's Marvin Nygaard, Baroness' Seb Thomson, and as always, your host Gwarsenio Hall. It's a faithful rendition, just a little heavier and modernized (and with a tease of Black Sabbath's "Black Sabbath" worked in), and as you'd expect from a jaw-dropping supergroup like that, they nailed it. The video also keeps the Halloween theme that Two Minutes to Late Night started last week going, and Brann (who does a mean Ozzy) bites the head off one of those Ozzy Osbourne-branded plush bats. Watch below.

To help support all the artists involved, you can donate to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon.

This is the latest in a long run of awesome videos in this series, other recent highlights being members of Integrity, Dillinger Escape Plan, Incendiary cover Misfits, members of Mastodon, Russian Circles, Cave In & more cover Alice In Chains, members of Windhand, Cave In & more cover Type O Negative, Ted Leo & members of Converge, Rise Against & more cover The Replacements, Max Weinberg (E Street Band) + members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, Dillinger Escape Plan & more covering Misfits, members of Coheed, Tool, Primus, Mastodon and Cave In covering Rush, Emma Ruth Rundle + members of Mastodon, YOB & Old Man Gloom covering Kate Bush, members of Sleigh Bells, Poison the Well, Cloak & more covering Guns N’ Roses, Chelsea Wolfe + members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Cave In & more covering Ozzy Osbourne, and many more.

--