Watch Mastodon, Municipal Waste, Mutoid Man, Dethklok mems cover King Diamond

Two Minutes To Late Night usually does its quarantine punk covers series on Monday, but -- keeping with the Halloween theme they've been sticking through for all of October -- they've got one more today, on the eve of Halloween. It's a cover of King Diamond's "No Presents For Christmas" with Mastodon's Brann Dailor, Dethklok/Galaktikon's Brendon Small, Municipal Waste's Dave Witte (also of tons of other bands), Mutoid Man's Nick Cageao, and as always, your corpse-painted host Gwarsenio Hall. "Happy Halloween/Christmas/Channukah!" they write. "We covered King Diamond with Brendon Small (Metalocalypse! Galaktikon! HOME MOVIES!) but it was Brann's idea." They also work in heavy metal covers of a few Christmas classic songs, naturally. Watch below.

If you like what you see and hear and want to help support the musicians involved, donate to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon.

