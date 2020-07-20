Watch Matt Pond’s Zoom-made video for Thermals cover ft. Anya Marina, Nikki Glaser, more

Like the rest of us, indie veteran Matt Pond is finding new ways to stay busy during this pandemic, and one thing he did is record a new EP (with both covers and originals) with his frequent collaborator Chris Hansen, Songs of Disquiet, which comes out August 7. Among the songs are two covers of The Thermals' "Pillar of Salt," one stripped-down acoustic one and one upbeat synthy one featuring backing vocals by Anya Marina. We're premiering the video for the synthy one, which was made in quarantine on Zoom and features Matt, Anya, and comedians Nikki Glaser, Andrew Collin, and Ian Fidance. There's some interpretive dance, stripteasing (sort of), and an actual baby during the "I carry my baby" line. Needless to say, the whole thing is pretty ridiculous in the best way. Watch below and here's more background on the EP:

The Songs of Disquiet EP is a collection of eight songs--some covers and some originals--born out of the convergence of both a global pandemic and a worldwide civil rights movement. The collaborations therein happened at a distance, through wires and pure faith. This collection of songs (and videos) was made in spite of all of parties being quarantined / on lockdown and, in many cases, living in different cities and states. All of the songs (some covers, some originals) speak to themes of not only disquiet and unrest, but inner transformation and hope. The reimagined acoustic and dance versions of the Thermals’ 2006 song “Pillar of Salt” (“still” and “shaken,” respectively) feel eerily prescient: I can see she's afraid / She could see the danger / We don't want to die or apologize for our dirty God, our dirty bodies. The grand and sweeping versions of George Harrison’s “Give Me Love (Peace on Earth)” and Shocking Blue’s “Rock in the Sea” feel more necessary now than ever. The cover art was created by artist Rachel Stewart. There's probably never been a better time to learn and rehearse an instrument--therefore, 100% of the proceeds from Bandcamp will go to a Save the Music.

Watch the new video and listen to both versions of the Thermals cover:

Tracklist

1. The Start

2. Wild Strawberries

3. Pillar of Salt (Still)

4. Rock in the Sea

5. Summer Interlude

6. Give Me Love

7. Pillar of Salt (Stirred)

8. Face to Face