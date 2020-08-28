Watch Mega Ran & Del The Funky Homosapien’s video for “Proto Culture 2.0″

"Nerd rap" staple Mega Ran and underground rap legend Del The Funky Homosapien have teamed up for a new 2020 version of Del's "Proto Culture," which originally appeared on his 2000 solo album Both Sides of the Brain. "I've been a Del fan as long as I've been a Hip-Hop fan," says Ran. "To be able to bar out with him about games is a bucket list moment. We both love games and hip-hop equally, so this was a dope time to pay tribute."

"I think our sub-genre wouldn't exist without this song," he adds. "I'm glad to do my part in helping to make sure people never forget it."

The song will appear on Ran's new EP AGES Vol 2 (which also features Wheatus), and it comes with a video game-themed lyric video that premieres right here:

