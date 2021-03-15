Watch Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B’s over-the-top Grammys performance

Following a televised interview with Megan Thee Stallion about achieving her dream collab (Beyonce), her early days playing at bars and doing cyphers, her new album Good News, and more, Megan made her Grammy debut with a performance of her hit "Body" on a golden staircase (with her name engraved on it), flanked by several dancers. Then she played Beyonce's verse from the "Savage" remix over the PA and went into the hook from that song, and incorporated tap dancing solos from two of her dancers. The screen went black after "Savage," and then it switched over to Cardi B, who opened with her latest single "Up" on a clear riser that it made it look like she was floating in mid-air in front of some very vivid pastel-colored visuals.

Cardi then made her way over to a stripper pole that was also a giant high-heeled shoe, and she went into her world-conquering Megan Thee Stallion collab "WAP." Megan came back on stage for her verse, and then the two met up on top of a gigantic bed.

As amazing as the whole thing was, no one was more amazed by Grammys host Trevor Noah, who came on stage afterwards to freak out over the performance and then sing the song's "Whores In This House" sample.

Watch clips of the very over-the-top performance below.

Megan won Best New Artist and the "Savage" remix ft. Beyonce won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The song is also up for Record of the Year.