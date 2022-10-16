Watch Megan Thee Stallion host SNL and perform “Anxiety,” “NDA” & “Plan B”

Watch Megan Thee Stallion host SNL and perform &#8220;Anxiety,&#8221; &#8220;NDA&#8221; &#038; &#8220;Plan B&#8221;

Megan Thee Stallion pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend as host and musical guest. She performed songs off her new album Traumazine: “Anxiety” as a beauty pageant production, and then “NDA” and “Plan B” with a band and dancers.

As for the sketches, Megan was game and appeared in "Hot Girl Hospital," a commercial parody for a charity that provides giant sweatshirts to single women who get cold easy, song "We Got Brought," and more. Watch all that, and Megan's opening monologue, below.

Next up on SNL: Jack Harlow will be host and musical guest on October 29.

