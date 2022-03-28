Watch Megan Thee Stallion &#038; Encanto Cast perform &#8220;We Don&#8217;t Talk About Bruno&#8221; on the 2022 Oscars

Watch Megan Thee Stallion & Encanto Cast perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” on the 2022 Oscars

Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" wasn't nominated for a 2022 Oscar ("Dos Orugitas" was) but it's such a sensation tonight's ceremony featured a performance anyway, a remix of the song that included Megan Thee Stallion alongside the film's Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan, Diane Guerrero, along with Latin music stars Becky GLuis Fonsi and others. Watch that below.

Encanto won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. Head here for all the winners.

Filed Under: Adassa, Carolina Gaitan, Diane Guerrero, encanto, Mauro Castillo, Megan Thee Stallion, Oscars, stephanie beatriz
Categories: movies, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan