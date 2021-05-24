Watch members of Cave In, Deftones, Killswitch Engage, In Flames & more cover Bjork

Two Minutes To Late Night strikes again! For their latest guest-filled cover, Sergio Vega (Deftones, Quicksand, Adam D (Killswitch Engage, Times of Grace), Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man), Tanner Wayne (In Flames), and Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm have covered Bjork's Post classic "Hyperballad." They turn it into an atmospheric, progressive metal song that's not totally unlike Jupiter-era Cave In, and it's (unsurprisingly) awesome. Check it out below.

Help support Two Minutes To Late Night and the artists involved by subscribing to their Patreon.

