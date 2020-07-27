Watch members of Coheed, Tool, Primus, Mastodon & Cave In cover Rush for charity

It's Monday, and you know what that means, another Two Minutes to Late Night quarantine cover to jumpstart your week. This one's a cover of Rush's classic 1975 Fly by Night opener "Anthem," and they roped in a vocalist who's clearly fit for the task of covering Rush: Coheed & Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez. The all-star lineup doesn't stop there; they also got Primus bassist/singer Les Claypool, Tool drummer Danny Carey, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Cave In/Mutoid Man frontman Stephen Brodsky, and as always, your host Gwarsenio Hall. They sound great, and here's what Two Minutes to Late Night say about it:

Uhhh... Holy Moley. It's Claudio Sanchez, Bill Kelliher, Les Claypool, Danny Carey, and Steve Brodsky covering a Rush song. We're just as surprised as you are.

This is our 15th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon.

In lieu of taking money for this cover, all of the artists who participated will be donating their fees for this video to The Cancer Research Institute.