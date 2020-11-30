Watch members of Converge, Distillers, War On Women & Fucked and Bound cover Samhain

Members of Converge, The Distillers, War On Women, and Fucked and Bound have teamed up to cover Samhain for the latest edition of Two Minutes to Late Night's quarantine cover series. Specifically, it's Converge's Nate Newton, The Distillers' Andy Granelli, War on Women's Brooks Harlan, Fucked and Bound's Brian McClelland, and your corpse-painted host Gwarsenio Hall. "We all want to dine in hell," they write. "It's a cover of a Samhain song, Danzig's underrated middle band after the Misfits! Nate is on a toilet--you love to see it!"

They spice up the song with metallic guitars, pounding industrial synths, brooding goth vocals, and harsh growls, all while keeping the charm of the original intact. Watch below. If you'd like to help support the artists involved, donate to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon.

