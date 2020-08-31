Watch members of Converge, Vio-lence, Havok & more cover Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”

Two Minutes to Late Night's quarantine covers series continues today with its 20th edition: a cover of Billy Idol's classic "Rebel Yell" by Phil Demmel (of the recently reunited Vio-lence and previously of Machine Head), Ben Koller (Converge, Mutoid Man, All Pigs Must Die), Myke Terry (Volumes, ex-Bury Your Dead), Brandon Bruce (Havok), Lee Jowono (Potion), and your host Gwarsenio Hall.

"Rebel rebel, how could they know? Hot yell, I love you so. It's a Billy Idol cover and Phil is playing his solo in a tiny child rocket ship tent," writes Two Minutes To Late Night. "We did it, everyone!"

To help support the musicians involved, donate to 2M2LN's Patreon.

Previous highlights of this series include members of Windhand, Cave In & more cover Type O Negative, Ted Leo & members of Converge, Rise Against & more cover The Replacements, Max Weinberg (E Street Band) + members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, Dillinger Escape Plan & more covering Misfits, members of Coheed, Tool, Primus, Mastodon and Cave In covering Rush, Emma Ruth Rundle + members of Mastodon, YOB & Old Man Gloom covering Kate Bush, members of Sleigh Bells, Poison the Well, Cloak & more covering Guns N’ Roses, Chelsea Wolfe + members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Cave In & more covering Ozzy Osbourne, and many more.

