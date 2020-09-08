Watch members of Royal Thunder, Mastodon, Spirit Adrift & Converge cover Robyn

Two Minutes to Late Night's quarantine cover series just keeps the hits coming; this week is its twenty first edition, and the choice of covers will make you want to dance and head-bang. They've taken on the closing track of Robyn's 2018 album Honey, "Ever Again," and injected it full of melodic riffs, in the style of Thin Lizzy. Mlny Parsonz of Royal Thunder provides vocals, and she's joined by Nate Garrett of Spirit Adrift and 2M2LN host Jordan “Gwarsenio Hall” Olds on guitar, Troy Sanders of Mastodon, Killer Be Killed, and Gone Is Gone on bass, and Ben Koller of Killer Be Killed, Converge, Mutoid Man, and All Pigs Must Die on drums. Watch below.

"This week we tried transforming the final song from Robyn’s 2018 opus 'Honey' into a something you can crash a motorcycle to," they write. "Huge thanks to @_meltoro_ of @royalthunder for killing every song we ask her to sing and for always finding a new way to draw a mustache, @borntoonate of @spiritadrift for writing my new favorite guitar solo, Troy of @mastodonrocks for bringing the authenticity and the coolest outfit that’s ever been on the show, and our boy @benjaminkoller for groovin us into the sun and trying to get us that @liquiddeath sponsorship."

To help support the musicians involved, donate to 2M2LN's Patreon.

Recent related news: Killer Be Killed announced a new album last Friday, the same day Gone Is Gone released a new song.

Previous highlights of this series include members of Windhand, Cave In & more cover Type O Negative, Ted Leo & members of Converge, Rise Against & more cover The Replacements, Max Weinberg (E Street Band) + members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, Dillinger Escape Plan & more covering Misfits, members of Coheed, Tool, Primus, Mastodon and Cave In covering Rush, Emma Ruth Rundle + members of Mastodon, YOB & Old Man Gloom covering Kate Bush, members of Sleigh Bells, Poison the Well, Cloak & more covering Guns N’ Roses, Chelsea Wolfe + members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Cave In & more covering Ozzy Osbourne, members of Converge, Vio-lence, Havok & more covering Billy Idol, and many more.

