Watch members of Sick Of It All, AFI, The Distillers & Bayside cover Fugazi

Mikey and His Uke, the solo project of Mikey Hawdon (Inner City Surfers, The Fairmounts, Lion Ride), started doing a guest-filled punk cover series during COVID lockdown, and after a few weeks away, he's brought it back to cover Fugazi's "Merchandise," from their 1990 debut Repeater.

Joining Mikey on this rendition are Lou Koller of Sick Of It All on vocals, Hunter Burgan of AFI on bass, Jack O'Shea of Bayside on guitar, Andy Granelli of The Distillers on drums. "Back with a banger!," Mikey writes. "Here's our cover of Merchandise by Fugazi. A punk rock anthem from beginning to end, featuring some of my favourite punks." Watch it below.

Previous covers in the series include members of Dinosaur Jr, Goo Goo Dolls, ALL, and more covering The Replacements; and members of Rise Against, Sick Of It All, MXPX, Moby and more covering Black Flag's "Rise Above."

Get Fugazi vinyl, including Repeater, First Demo, and the Furniture and 3 Songs 7", in the BV store.