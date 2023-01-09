Watch members of Touché Amoré, AFI, Deafheaven & more cover The Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979”

Two Minutes to Late Night's latest star-studded cover song is a rendition of The Smashing Pumpkins' classic "1979" with Touché Amoré's Jeremy Bolm on vocals, AFI's Hunter Burgan on bass, Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil on guitar, Deafheaven's Daniel Tracy on drums, and Two Minutes to Late Night's own Jordan Olds on guitar. They rev the song up, inject it with punk/hardcore energy, and Jeremy tops it off with his unmistakable shouted delivery. Check out the song and its video below.