Watch Memphis rapper GloRilla’s video for new single “Tomorrow”

Memphis rapper GloRilla took the rap world by storm with her viral song and video "FNF (Let's Go)," a collaboration with producer Hitkidd that seemingly came out of nowhere, and her rise has been quickly continuing. She recently showed up on Duke Deuce's great new single "Just Say That," and now she signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label and dropped her new song "Tomorrow" on the label's new Gansta Art compilation, which also includes songs by Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Gotti himself, and more. As Stereogum points out, the song also has a video, and it's kinda similar to the "FNF" video, except this time instead of being in a neighborhood parking lot, GloRilla and her friends are partying on an airport runway with a private jet. It's also another very fun, very promising single from an artist who already seems ready to be a star. Check it out below.

And here's "FNF" if you need a refresher:

And a stream of the full Gangsta Art comp:

