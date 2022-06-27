Watch mems Botch, Dillinger Escape Plan, ETID & more cover Converge’s “The Broken Vow”

Two Minutes to Late Night are having fun with their current 'Hardcore Summer' covers series. The first installment featured members of Converge and Dillinger Escape Plan covering Botch, and now they've got members of Botch and DEP covering Converge. It's a mini Botch reunion, actually, with Dave Knudson and Dave Verellen for this version of classic "The Broken Vow" from 2001's Jane Doe. The rest of the group here is Keith Buckley (The Damned Things, ex Every Time I Die), Liam Wilson (Azusa, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan), J.R. Conners (Cave In) and Two Minutes host Jordan “Gwarsenio Hall” Olds. Watch that below.

Converge will be on tour with Meshuggah this fall, including a NYC show at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 18. Cave In recently released new album Heavy Pendulum.

--

