Watch mems Faith No More, Mastodon, Beastie Boys & more cover P.E.’s “She Watch Channel Zero”

"Kings of Quarantine" is a streaming covers series put together by Kevin Jardine and Jason Rockman of Slaves on Dope, and they've just shared an all-star version of Public Enemy's classic Slayer-sampling "She Watch Channel Zero" from 1988's It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back.

On board for this one are Faith No More's Billy Gould and Mike Bordin on drums and bass, Beastie Boys' Mix Master Mike on the 1s and 2s, Mastodon's Bill Kelliher on guitar, with 311's SA, 3rd Bass' MC Serch and Cypress Hill's Sen Dog on lead vocals, and H2O's Toby Morse, Sepultura's Derrick Green and visual artist Ron English providing the Flavor Flav interjections.

Watch that and listen to the original below.

