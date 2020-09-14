Watch mems of Baroness, Mastodon, Cave in, Lucifer, Marty Friedman cover Fleetwood Mac

It's Monday, and that means Two Minutes to Late Night are back with another star-studded quarantine cover video. This time they did Fleetwood Mac's Rumours classic "You Make Loving Fun" with '90s Megadeth guitarist turned solo shred-master Marty Friedman, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Lucifer members Johanna Sadonis and Nicke Anderson (the latter also of Entombed and The Hellacopters), Baroness bassist Nick Jost, Cave In/Mutoid Man frontman Stephen Brodsky, and Two Minutes to Late Night's Gwarsenio Hall and Hard Melissa.

"Ooh ooh witchy womxn! We covered your mom's favorite Fleetwood Mac Song and frankly our's too," they write. Joining a long history of heavy metal Fleetwood Mac covers, they inject the song with stadium-sized classic metal riffage and plenty of shredding from Marty, but Johanna Sadonis' belted vocals and the harmonies from Hard Melissa and Stephen Brodsky retain that classic Fleetwood Mac charm. It's predictably awesome and you can watch it below.

To help support all the musicians in the video, donate to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon.

Previous highlights of this series include members of Windhand, Cave In & more cover Type O Negative, Ted Leo & members of Converge, Rise Against & more cover The Replacements, Max Weinberg (E Street Band) + members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, Dillinger Escape Plan & more covering Misfits, members of Coheed, Tool, Primus, Mastodon and Cave In covering Rush, Emma Ruth Rundle + members of Mastodon, YOB & Old Man Gloom covering Kate Bush, members of Sleigh Bells, Poison the Well, Cloak & more covering Guns N’ Roses, Chelsea Wolfe + members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Cave In & more covering Ozzy Osbourne, and many more.

