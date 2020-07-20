Watch mems of Black Dahlia Murder, Hope Conspiracy, Sharptooth & more cover Faith No More

Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), Jared Shavelson (The Hope Conspiracy, Paint It Black, Boysetsfire, The Bronx, etc), Stephen Harrison (The Chariot, Fever 333), Sacha Dunable (Intronaut), and Peter J. Bruno (Sharptooth) have teamed up for the latest Two Minutes to Late Night quarantine cover, Faith No More's "Everything's Ruined." Trevor's growled vocals make the song sound more death metally than ever, but your host Gwarsenio Hall does his best bellowing Mike Patton impression on the chorus. They write:

SHINY COPPER PENNIES! This week we covered Faith No More's "Everything's Ruined" so we are very nervous about it and there is absolutely footage of bird's shitting in reverse in the video.

This is our 14th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon.