Watch mems of Dinosaur Jr, Goo Goo Dolls, ALL & more cover The Replacements

Mikey and His Uke, the solo project of Mikey Hawdon (Inner City Surfers, The Fairmounts, Lion Ride), has been doing a guest-filled punk cover series throughout coronavirus lockdown, and here's the latest edition. He's joined by J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr, Robby Takac of Goo Goo Dolls, Chad Price of ALL/A Vulture Wake/Drag The River, and Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger/Punk Rock Karaoke for a cover of The Replacements' "Favorite Thing," from 1984's Let It Be.

"The very first song I ever heard by the Replacements was 'Bastards Of Young' when I was 15 years old," Mikey writes. "The iconic video came on TV and was forever ingrained in my memory, and is still one of my favourite songs ever. Years later I got their 'Stink' EP and really enjoyed it, but when I heard the album 'Let It Be', I fell fully in love with The Replacements. From start to finish, this album is incredible. It was hard to pick which song to cover. Here's track 2 from Side A."

Watch their rendition of "Favorite Thing" below.

Previously, Mikey covered Black Flag's "Rise Above" with Rise Against's Tim McIlrath, Sick Of It All's Lou Koller, MXPX's Mike Herrera, Moby, and more.