Watch mems of Integrity, Dillinger Escape Plan, Incendiary cover Misfits’ “Halloween II”

It's October, and Two Minutes to Late Night are getting in the holiday spirit. Their latest quarantine cover video features a rendition of the Misfits/Samhain classic "Halloween II" with Integrity's Dwid Hellion & Jacky, The Dillinger Escape Plan/Azusa's Liam Wilson, Incendiary's Danny Lomeili, and Life's Question's Abby Rhine. The song's already a ripper, and as you may expect from a lineup like this, they turn it into something even more pulverizing. "Put on your masks and let's open up this socially distanced pit," they write. Indeed! Watch below.

To help support all the artists involved, donate to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon.

Previous highlights of the Two Minutes to Late Night covers series include members of Mastodon, Russian Circles, Cave In & more cover Alice In Chains, members of Windhand, Cave In & more cover Type O Negative, Ted Leo & members of Converge, Rise Against & more cover The Replacements, Max Weinberg (E Street Band) + members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, Dillinger Escape Plan & more covering Misfits, members of Coheed, Tool, Primus, Mastodon and Cave In covering Rush, Emma Ruth Rundle + members of Mastodon, YOB & Old Man Gloom covering Kate Bush, members of Sleigh Bells, Poison the Well, Cloak & more covering Guns N’ Roses, Chelsea Wolfe + members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Cave In & more covering Ozzy Osbourne, and many more.

