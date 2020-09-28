Watch mems of Mastodon, Russian Circles, Cave In & more cover Alice In Chains

Two Minutes To Late Night's quarantine covers series continues with Mastodon's Brann Dailor, Russian Circles' Mike Sullivan, Cave In/Mutoid Man's Stephen Brodsky, Painted Wives' Justin Suitor, and your host Gwarsenio Hall taking on Alice In Chains' Dirt classic "Rain When I Die." They stay pretty faithful to the original (and nail AIC's unmistakable harmony style), but as you might expect from this crew, they make things a little thicker and sludgier too (and they toss in a little blackened, shreddy part too). They nailed it, as you can watch for yourself below.

It's been quite a year for metal Alice In Chains covers, with Magnetic Eye Records' upcoming Dirt tribute album (Thou and Khemmis included), and Code Orange covering "Down In A Hole" on their new MTV Unplugged-style album/film Under The Skin.

The Two Minutes to Late Night series has also been on fire. Previous highlights include members of Windhand, Cave In & more cover Type O Negative, Ted Leo & members of Converge, Rise Against & more cover The Replacements, Max Weinberg (E Street Band) + members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, Dillinger Escape Plan & more covering Misfits, members of Coheed, Tool, Primus, Mastodon and Cave In covering Rush, Emma Ruth Rundle + members of Mastodon, YOB & Old Man Gloom covering Kate Bush, members of Sleigh Bells, Poison the Well, Cloak & more covering Guns N’ Roses, Chelsea Wolfe + members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Cave In & more covering Ozzy Osbourne, and many more.

To support the musicians involved with the Two Minutes to Late Night covers series, donate to their Patreon.

