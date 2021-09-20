Watch mems of Mutoid Man, Filth Is Eternal, Jaye Jayle & more cover Nick Cave’s version of “Stagger Lee’

Two Minute to Late Night's covers series continues with this cover of "Stagger Lee," the traditional blues song about a murderous pimp. Their cover is specifically of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds take on the song, which was on their classic 1996 album Murder Ballads.

Evan Peterson, of Young Widows and Jaye Jayle, sings lead, and the rest of the band this time is Jess Gowrie (Mrs. Piss, Chelsea Wolfe), Zachary Ilya Ezrin (Imperial Triumphant), Lisa Mungo (Filth is Eternal, Daughters), Nick Cageao (ex Mutoid Man), and Two Minutes to Late Night's Jordan Olds as Gwarsenio Hall.

They retain The Bad Seeds' strut and swagger, while adding heaviosity to things. Watch the cover video, along with Nick's original, below.

Help support the artists involved by donating to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds release B-Sides and Rarities on October 22 and you can preorder it on vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.