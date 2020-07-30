Watch mems of Rise Against, Sick Of It All, MXPX, Moby & more cover Black Flag’s “Rise Above”

Mikey and His Uke is the self-explanatory solo project by Mikey Hawdon (Inner City Surfers, The Fairmounts, Lion Ride), and he's been spending quarantine releasing punk covers to his YouTube channel, often featuring famous punk guests. He did Operation Ivy's "Unity" (with members of Less Than Jake, Fishbone, and more), Minor Threat's "Betray" (with members of Sloan, Billy Talent, and more), Bad Religion's "No Control" (with members of Pennywise, Sum 41, and more), Pennywise's 'Bro Hymn" (with members of The Offspring, Anti-Flag, Good Riddance, Pulley, Pennywise, and more), and more.

Mikey's latest cover is of Black Flag's "Rise Above," and it features Rise Against's Tim McIlrath, Sick Of It All's Lou Koller, MXPX's Mike Herrera, Moby, and more. It's pretty killer and you can watch that and the other aforementioned guest-filled covers below.

In 2018, Rise Against members and Moby covered Minor Threat together at a private show in Simi Valley, CA.

Earlier this year, "Rise Above" also got covered by Dead Cross (members of Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, Slayer, The Locust, etc).

Tim McIlrath (Rise Against) - Vocals

Moby - Vocals

Lou Koller (Sick Of It All) - Vocals

Mike Herrera (MXPX) - Bass

Darrin Pfeiffer (Punk Rock Karaoke/Goldfinger - Drums

Valerie Knox - (Anti-Queens) - Guitar/Vocals

Mikey Hawdon (Fairmounts) - Uke/Guitar/Vocals

Michael Crusty (Crusty Media) - Vocals

--

Chris DeMakes (Less Than Jake) - Vocals/Guitar

Angelo Moore (Fishbone) - Vocals

Darrin Pfeiffer (Punk Rock Karaoke/Goldfinger) - Drums

Ben Basile (Big D And The Kids Table) - Bass

Michael Crusty (No Big Deal) - Guitar

Valerie Knox (The Anti-Queens/Black Cat Attack) - Vocals

Mikey Hawdon (Fairmounts) - Ukulele/Guitar/Vocals

--

Chris Murphy (Sloan) - Vocals

Jon Gallant (Billy Talent) - Bass

Darrin Pfeiffer (Punk Rock Karaoke/Goldfinger) - Drums

Mikey Hawdon (Fairmounts) - Guitar/Uke

Michael Crusty (No Big Deal) - Guitar

--

Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) - Vocals

Cone (Sum 41) - Bass/Backups

Darrin Pfeiffer (Punk Rock Karaoke/Goldfinger - Drums

Mikey Hawdon (Fairmounts) - Uke/Guitar/Backups

Michael Crusty (Crusty Media) - Guitar

--

Chris No.2 (Anti-Flag) - Vocals

Scott Radinsky (Pulley) - Vocals

Russ Rankin (Good Riddance) - Vocals

Noodles (The Offspring) - Guitar

Randy Bradbury (Pennywise) - Bass

Darrin Pfeiffer (Punk Rock Karaoke/Goldfinger) - Drums

Mikey Hawdon (Fairmounts) - Voclas/Guitar/Ukulele

Michael Crusty (No Big Deal) - Guitar

--