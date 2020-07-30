Watch mems of Rise Against, Sick Of It All, MXPX, Moby & more cover Black Flag’s “Rise Above”
Mikey and His Uke is the self-explanatory solo project by Mikey Hawdon (Inner City Surfers, The Fairmounts, Lion Ride), and he's been spending quarantine releasing punk covers to his YouTube channel, often featuring famous punk guests. He did Operation Ivy's "Unity" (with members of Less Than Jake, Fishbone, and more), Minor Threat's "Betray" (with members of Sloan, Billy Talent, and more), Bad Religion's "No Control" (with members of Pennywise, Sum 41, and more), Pennywise's 'Bro Hymn" (with members of The Offspring, Anti-Flag, Good Riddance, Pulley, Pennywise, and more), and more.
Mikey's latest cover is of Black Flag's "Rise Above," and it features Rise Against's Tim McIlrath, Sick Of It All's Lou Koller, MXPX's Mike Herrera, Moby, and more. It's pretty killer and you can watch that and the other aforementioned guest-filled covers below.
In 2018, Rise Against members and Moby covered Minor Threat together at a private show in Simi Valley, CA.
Earlier this year, "Rise Above" also got covered by Dead Cross (members of Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, Slayer, The Locust, etc).
