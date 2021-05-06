Watch metalcore supergroup Tooth and Claw’s video for new song “Seventy Times Seven”

Tooth and Claw -- the metalcore supergroup of vocalist Daniel Austin (Die Young), multi-instrumentalist Scott Crouse (Earth Crisis, Sect, Path of Resistance), drummer Cameron Joplin (Magnitude, Ecostrike), and James Chang (Undying, Catharsis, Sect) -- are a few weeks away from releasing their debut album Dream of Ascension (it's due May 21 via Good Fight - pre-order), and we're now premiering its new single "Seventy Times Seven." It's a dose of chunky, chugging metalcore, but it's got a brooding, atmospheric side that gives things an experimental, artful twist.

"So Scott sends me the song and warns me there is a spooky clean part in it, and I laughed, but I immediately thought I have to do something different here, that there was a lot of potential in this song to strike some deep, uncomfortable chords in myself, and listeners, too," Daniel tells us. "I didn’t think it would be appropriate to scream over the clean part. I don’t consider myself someone with a knack for singing (to speak of myself kindly), so I tried to channel my inner Leonard Cohen. I figured if I could hold two notes like Leonard while delivering some hard-hitting, heavy lyrics, I might be able to make this work! I feel satisfied with the result. Both Scott and I tried something new here, and it really caused us to develop a fondness for this song."

Check it out:

