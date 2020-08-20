Watch Metallica discuss the influence of the Ramones with Howard Stern

Metallica just appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show as they gear up for their new drive-in concert film, and in addition to performing "Wherever I May Roam," "The Unforgiven," and "All Within My Hands," they were interviewed by Howard, who spoke to them about their collaboration with Lady Gaga at the Grammys ("I just respect her as an artist," James said, and Lars added, "She loves metal... she was telling me that ‘Metal Militia,’ which is this deep cut on our first album “Kill ‘Em All,” was her favorite song back in the day"), their collaboration with Lou Reed on 2011's Lulu ("It was the coolest," said Lars), their upcoming S&M2 album, and the influence of punk rock and particularly the Ramones on Metallica's music and longevity.

It's well known that Metallica are punk fans, and they've covered the Ramones in the past, but it's still cool to watch James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Kirk Hammett talk about discovering with them back when the debut album came out in 1976, finally playing with them at Lollapalooza, and more, which you can do right here:

And here's Metallica covering the Ramones from 2003's We're A Happy Family: A Tribute to Ramones:

Metallica also just released a new video from S&M2:

