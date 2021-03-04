Watch Metallica play “Battery” on ‘Colbert’ for ‘Master of Puppets’ 35th anniversary (watch)

Metallica's iconic third album Master of Puppets turned 35 on Wednesday (3/3), and to celebrate, the band played the album's opening cut, "Battery," on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. James, Lars, Kirk and Robert performed it from their practice space, against a backdrop of the album; three and a half decades on, it still rips. Watch that below.

For more Master of Puppets, watch Metallica play the album in full for its 20th anniversary in 2006.

The band were on Colbert's Super Bowl Special last month, performing "Enter Sandman," and honored original bassist Cliff Burton (who died in a bus accident on the Damage Inc, Tour for Master of Puppets) with a livestream special.

