Watch Metallica play surprise show at Chicago’s Metro (video, setlist)

Metallica have returned to touring by returning to their roots, playing surprise shows at very small capacity clubs. They played a hometown show at San Francisco's Independent last week, and on Monday night (9/20) surprised Chicago with a show at 1000-cap club Metro, which they hadn't played since 1983. Tickets, which cost $19.83, were only available at the box office, and, unsurprisingly, a massive line formed outside the club with thousands hoping to score a ticket.

Those who got in were treated to a 16-song set including “Master of Puppets," "Whiplash," “Ride the Lightning,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” "One," and more, wrapping things up with an encore featuring “Hardwired," “Fuel,” and "Seek and Destroy." Check out video and setlist from Metallica's Metro show below.

Many fans are wondering if Metallica will hit NYC for a similar show, but there's been no word on that so far. The band will be soon playing to much bigger crowds, starting Friday at Louisville, KY's Louder Than Life fest. All upcoming dates are listed below.

SETLIST: Metallica @ Metro, Chicago 9/20/2021

Whiplash

Ride The Lightning

Harvester Of Sorrow

Cyanide

Through The Never

One

Sad But True

Moth Into Flame

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Whiskey In The Jar

Fade To Black

Master Of Puppets

Hardwired

Fuel

Seek & Destroy

METALLICA - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

9/24/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center

9/26/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center

10/8/21 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock at Discovery Park

10/10/21 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock at Discovery Park

11/4/21 – Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/12/21 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville at the Daytona International Speedway

11/14/21 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville at the Daytona International Speedway

12/17/21 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center [fan club only]

12/19/21 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center [fan club only]

6/15/22 – Copenhell – Copenhagen, Denmark

6/17/22 – Firenze Rocks – Florence, Italy

6/19/22 – Prague Rocks – Prague, Czech Republic

6/22/22 – Rock Werchter – Werchter, Belgium

7/1/22 – Mad Cool – Madrid, Spain

7/6/22 – NOS Alive – Lisbon, Portugal