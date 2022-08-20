Watch mewithoutYou bring out Kevin Devine at their second to last show

mewithoutYou are in the midst of playing their final two shows before their 20+ year career comes to an end in their hometown of Philly at The Fillmore. Last night (8/19) was the first one, and opener Kevin Devine came out to join them on acoustic guitar and backup vocals for two songs during their encore, "Allah, Allah, Allah" and "In A Sweater Poorly Knit," including a little extended jam that connected the two songs seamlessly. Kevin's done those songs with them before, so it's no surprise that they sounded super tight with them. Watch video of the appearance and check out the full setlist from last night below.

mewithoutYou's very last show is tonight (8/20) at The Fillmore with openers The Messthetics (ex-Fugazi) and David Eugene Edwards (Wovenhand). Will they have more surprises in store? Tickets are still available.

Yesterday, 32 DIY bands put out a tribute album to mewithoutYou. We also just included (A→B) Life in our list of the best emo & post-hardcore albums of 2002.

mewithoutYou @ The Fillmore - 8/19/22 Setlist (via)

Torches Together

9:27a.m., 7/29

My Exit, Unfair

February, 1878

The Dryness and the Rain

2,459 Miles

Wendy & Betsy

Tie Me Up! Untie Me!

Messes of Men

Disaster Tourism

Grist for the Malady Mill

Magic Lantern Days

Seven Sisters

O, Porcupine

In a Market Dimly Lit

Flee, Thou Matadors!

Silencer

Gentlemen

Rainbow Signs

Timothy Hay

January 1979

Encore:

Winter Solstice (Aaron solo acoustic)

Julia (or, 'Holy to the LORD' on the Bells of Horses)

Allah, Allah, Allah (with Kevin Devine)

In a Sweater Poorly Knit (with Kevin Devine)