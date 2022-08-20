Watch mewithoutYou bring out Kevin Devine at their second to last show
mewithoutYou are in the midst of playing their final two shows before their 20+ year career comes to an end in their hometown of Philly at The Fillmore. Last night (8/19) was the first one, and opener Kevin Devine came out to join them on acoustic guitar and backup vocals for two songs during their encore, "Allah, Allah, Allah" and "In A Sweater Poorly Knit," including a little extended jam that connected the two songs seamlessly. Kevin's done those songs with them before, so it's no surprise that they sounded super tight with them. Watch video of the appearance and check out the full setlist from last night below.
mewithoutYou's very last show is tonight (8/20) at The Fillmore with openers The Messthetics (ex-Fugazi) and David Eugene Edwards (Wovenhand). Will they have more surprises in store? Tickets are still available.
Yesterday, 32 DIY bands put out a tribute album to mewithoutYou. We also just included (A→B) Life in our list of the best emo & post-hardcore albums of 2002.
mewithoutYou @ The Fillmore - 8/19/22 Setlist (via)
Torches Together
9:27a.m., 7/29
My Exit, Unfair
February, 1878
The Dryness and the Rain
2,459 Miles
Wendy & Betsy
Tie Me Up! Untie Me!
Messes of Men
Disaster Tourism
Grist for the Malady Mill
Magic Lantern Days
Seven Sisters
O, Porcupine
In a Market Dimly Lit
Flee, Thou Matadors!
Silencer
Gentlemen
Rainbow Signs
Timothy Hay
January 1979
Encore:
Winter Solstice (Aaron solo acoustic)
Julia (or, 'Holy to the LORD' on the Bells of Horses)
Allah, Allah, Allah (with Kevin Devine)
In a Sweater Poorly Knit (with Kevin Devine)