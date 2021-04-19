Watch Michigan emo band Forest Green’s new claymation video for “Ivory”

Last year, Michigan emo band Forest Green released their full-length debut album In Waves on No Sleep, and now they've got a new claymation video for its song "Ivory." "Being fans of Robot Chicken our whole life, it was only appropriate we made a claymation video," the band tells us. "We wanted to do it for 'Ivory' because we thought that song painted the easiest picture."

It's a nostalgic, touching video that isn't as lighthearted as it appears on first, and it goes well with "Ivory," which -- like the rest of In Waves -- recalls the anthemic middle ground between emo, post-hardcore, and pop punk that dominated the early 2000s Warped Tour/Hot Topic/AltPress era. Check it out below.

--

