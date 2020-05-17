watch Mike Patton & Stormtroopers of Death mems do “Speak Spanish Or Die” in quarantine

Earlier this year before lockdown began, Mr. Bungle reunited for their first shows in nearly 20 years and they played the material of their 1986 thrash-inspired demo The Raging Wrath of The Easter Bunny for the first time in over 30 years, with help from two of the musicians who inspired that demo: Scott Ian (Anthrax, Stormtroopers of Death) and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo (who's also in Dead Cross and Fantômas with Mr. Bungle frontman Mike Patton). In addition to the Easter Bunny songs, Bungle played a ton of covers, including "Speak Spanish or Die," a rework of "Speak English or Die" by Scott Ian's band Stormtroopers of Death.

Since lockdown began, Anthrax/Stormtroopers of Death drummer Charlie Benante has been doing guest-filled quarantine cover videos, including some SOD songs with Scott Ian and SOD bassist Dan Lilker. The previous SOD songs they did were (mostly) vocal-less renditions, but now they roped in Mike Patton for "Speak Spanish or Die" (who filmed his parts with a bandana face mask on), and it was as awesome as you'd hope. Watch below.

And in case you haven't seen it, watch Mr. Bungle doing "Speak Spanish or Die" with Scott Ian:

