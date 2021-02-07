Watch Miley Cyrus cover Bikini Kill, bring out Joan Jett & Billy Idol at TikTok’s pre-Super Bowl show

Miley Cyrus performed a real live concert for TikTok's Tailgate Pregame Show -- which, as Stereogum points out, had the 7,500 vaccinated health care workers that were invited to the Super Bowl in attendance. Miley thanked the healthcare workers several times throughout her set, and she loaded the show with surprises. She brought out Billy Idol and Joan Jett for their parts on Plastic Hearts songs "Night Crawling" and "Bad Karma," and then she did Idol's own "White Wedding" with him and Jett's own "Bad Reputation" and "I Hate Myself For Loving You" with her. "If it wasn't for Joan Jett, without her I don't think I would be me," Miley said.

She also did tons of the cool covers she'd been doing recently (Dolly Parton's "Jolene," Blondie's "Heart of Glass," Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like A Hole", Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," and what sounded like a tease of Pixies' "Where Is My Mind" during "We Can't Stop"), and she added another very cool one to that list: Bikini Kill's "Rebel Girl" (a song that, speaking of Joan Jett, was produced by Joan). She also opened her set with a cover of Toni Basil's "Mickey" (in a cheerleading uniform), and did plenty of her own fan faves like "Prisoner," "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart," "Midnight Sky," "Party in the U.S.A.," "Wrecking Ball," and more. She sounded great, and the whole set was a really nice (and hopefully safe) reminder of the power of actual live music. Watch the full concert and see the setlist below.

Last week, Miley covered Mazzy Star for Tiny Desk.

Setlist (via)

Act 1

Rehearsal (Video introduction)

Mickey (Toni Basil cover)

Prisoner

Night Crawling (with Billy Idol) (Live debut; shortened)

White Wedding (Billy Idol cover) (with Billy Idol) (shortened)

Heart of Glass (Blondie cover)

Head Like a Hole (Nine Inch Nails cover)

High

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (Mark Ronson cover)

Jolene (Dolly Parton cover)

Midnight Sky (Contains elements of ''Edge of Seventeen'' by Stevie Nicks; "Edge of Midnight" version)

Band Intermission (Contains elements of '' Midnight Sky'' & ''Edge of Seventeen" by Stevie Nicks')

Act 2

Bad Karma (with Joan Jett) (Live debut)

Bad Reputation (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts cover) (with Joan Jett) (shortened)

I Hate Myself for Loving You (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts cover) (with Joan Jett)

Rebel Girl (Bikini Kill cover)

Angels Like You

We Can't Stop

Plastic Hearts

Party in the U.S.A.

Party in the U.S.A. (Outro)

Encore:

Wrecking Ball

The Climb