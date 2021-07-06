Watch Miley Cyrus cover Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas” in Las Vegas

Miley Cyrus spent her Independence Day in Las Vegas, playing the opening of Resorts World at its Ayu Dayclub. The show ended, as you'd expect, with "Party in the U.S.A." but Miley loaded her set with covers, including songs by The Guess Who ("American Woman," natch), Blondie ("Heart of Glass"), and Dolly Parton ("Jolene"). Stereogum also points out that she also threw in another, unexpected, cover that was appropriate for the setting: Cocteau Twins' "Heaven or Las Vegas."

“I am gonna sing a song that no one fuckin’ knows, but you will know it after tonight," Miley said as an intro to the cover. She and her band did a decent job -- It's not easy to cover Cocteau Twins, from Robin Guthrie's signature guitar style to Elizabeth Fraser's ethereal voice -- though it would be hard to imagine Faser joking with an audience in the middle of the song the way Miley did. Watch fan-shot video of Miley's version of "Heaven or Las Vegas" below.

Heaven or Las Vegas celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020.

--

Cocteau Twins’ Vast Influence Lives On : 24 Great Artists They’ve Inspired