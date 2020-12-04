Watch Miley Cyrus cover Hole’s “Doll Parts” on ‘Howard Stern’

Miley Cyrus has been embracing her rock side this year, with covers of Blondie, The Velvet Underground, The Cranberries, The Cure, Pearl Jam, and more; as well as a new rock album that features Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Stevie Nicks, a Rolling Stones homage, and more; and now she has kept that going by covering Hole's 1994 grunge classic "Doll Parts" on The Howard Stern Show. Like when she did her Debbie Harry-approved Blondie cover, Miley and her band stayed faithful to Hole's original but injected their own spirit into the song, and Miley sang it like she wrote it, belting her heart out by the climactic ending. It's a genuinely great cover and you can watch her perform it right here:

While on Howard Stern, Miley also spoke about performing Temple of the Dog's "Say Hello 2 Heaven" at the Chris Cornell tribute concert; advice she's gotten from artists like Yoko Ono, Stevie Nicks, Dolly Parton, and Joan Jett (and how she got a note from Yoko tattooed on her); advice she got from Paul Simon; and the impact that Hannah Montana had on her.

"Some of my audience was so attached to a character, which wasn't me," she said of Hannah Montana. "So, then that does a lot of psychological stuff, where it's like, 'Am I valuable as myself?' Ok, the whole show's premise was that when I had my normal hair and looked like myself, no one gave a shit about me. And then when I got all dolled up and put a wig on, all of a sudden, you know, I'm being chased by people chasing my tour bus. So, that's a lot to put on a kid—to go, 'When you're yourself, no one gives a fuck.' But then when they go and kind of groom you to look like something else, something that you're not, and you're really young, and it's a lot of makeup and, you know, wigs and all this stuff, it does something psychologically. I’m not mad about it. I know how to lay down a wig like nobody else's business. That I learned. My hair is some sort of reflection for my sanity, my sexuality, my sobriety. The public really makes my hair, I guess, the kind of monitor of how I am doing, and it’s really not their fault that they associate my hair and my identity and my wellbeing so closely because I basically, we drilled that into their brains for 8 years of a series."

