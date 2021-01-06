Watch Milwaukee ska-punks Something To Do’s new TikTok-inspired video

Milwaukee ska-punks Something To Do returned in late 2020 with their very good new album Give Me Attention, but they wanted even more attention, so now they've made a music video for "I Wish The Best For You" made up of mock-outtakes of the members' failed attempts at becoming TikTok stars. The video description reads:

During the Great Quarantine of 2020, the members of Something To Do suffered from a severe lack of attention.

In an attempt to get attention and once more feel 'alive!', they all individually attempted to become "TikTok Stars." However, due to technical confusion and general incompetence, no member was able to successfully upload any videos to TikTok. Soon thereafter, the band went missing. Their whereabouts are presently unknown.

The producers of this video are debuting this footage for the first time. These videos are unedited and presented as they were intended.

Some of this footage is shocking, upsetting, and problematic.