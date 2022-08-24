Watch Mortimer’s video for new song “Whole Heap” off upcoming debut album

Jamaican artist Mortimer has been on a steady rise, thanks to some great singles and appearances on songs by Protoje, Jaz Elise, Keznamdi, and more, and now he's confirmed that his debut full-length is on the way via Overstand Entertainment/Easy Star Records. Details like title and release date are still TBA, but we're now premiering its lead single, "Whole Heap," which was produced by Winta James (Protoje, Chronixx, Nas & Damian Marley, etc) at the legendary Tuff Gong Studios. He tones down his usual reggae vibes on this one, in favor of a minimal R&B/psychedelic soul ballad that would fit just as nicely on a Michael Kiwanuka album as it would on a reggae album.

Mortimer describes the song as "simply the whole heap of things I've been through... The things I've experienced and observed within my own life and around me. Life’s lessons. The absence of tears isn't the absence of pain, neither is the absence of scars to the naked eye equivalent to the absence of experience. [...] We all go through various things in our lives and we all face them differently. Some give up without a fight. Some fight to stay alive. We should be patient with ourselves and others, and be careful never to project our insecurities on another. Love and be loved. Dare to dream. People will say and people will do, but it all comes down to you. So press on and keep your head above water."

He also adds, "Nowadays we find we are always in a rush to do this and do that... Sometimes we need to slow down and appreciate all the moments... good and bad... that bring us to where we are today. I hope with this song and video, it encourages you to take a moment for yourself. To slow down for a moment. To reflect. To appreciate. Keep loving. Keep feeling. Keep fighting."

Check out the song's Pete Beng-directed video below.