Watch Mr. Bungle cover Van Halen’s “Loss of Control”

Mr. Bungle streamed a genuinely excellent virtual concert, The Night They Came Home!, on Halloween, largely featuring their thrashy The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo material, as well as a few well-matched covers. One of those covers was the encore, a ripping take on Van Halen's "Loss of Control." In tribute to Eddie Van Halen, they played the whole set with EVH-branded guitar amps, and Scott Ian played his signature "shark" guitar.

About the cover, guitarist Trey Spruance told Guitarworld.com, "Mr. Bungle tried to play this song in the ’90s and we scrapped it because we sucked at it. I think it worked this time for a lot of reasons. My own is that, thanks to the new Raging Wrath era, I’ve had to re-approach the guitar like I did when I was 13 and 14. It was all about Eddie Van Halen for me back then, so circling back at this moment felt really natural. Those riffs and lead parts at least are super-fun! I’m just glad Scott took the palm-mute breaks. Jesus!"

Scott added, "I generally don’t get nervous about learning someone else’s riffs… When it’s an EVH riff it’s a whole different story. I was terrified! With ‘Loss Of Control‘ I did my best to just hold on and go for the ride. What a riff! As a fan, I’d have to say it’s a perfect song for Mr. Bungle to cover. I hope you enjoy listening as much as I did getting to play it."

Watch a video of the cover below.

To watch the rest of the livestream, Mr. Bungle are releasing it on DVD/Blu-ray/VHS, due out on June 11. You can pre-order the CD + Blu-ray edition in our shop.

