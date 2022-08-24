Watch My Chemical Romance break out rarity “The World Is Ugly” in Nashville (w/ Gerard Way as a cheerleader)

My Chemical Romance recently began the highly anticipated North American leg of their reunion tour, and they've been switching up their setlists, and including some rarities in the mix as they go. For Tuesday night's (8/23) Nashville show at Bridgestone Arena, they played "The World is Ugly," one of the previously unreleased 2009 songs that came out on the Conventional Weapons comp after MCR's breakup; according to Setlist.fm, it had only previously been performed live four times in 2008. Watch video of that below.

Gerard Way's also been switching up his appearances at the shows. After wearing Heath Ledger-style Joker facepaint at opening night in OKC, he donned a cheerleading uniform for the Nashville show, as you can see above. Check out the show's full setlist, and some more fan-taken videos, below.

My Chem head to the NYC-area for five shows beginning on Saturday (8/27) at UBS Arena with The Bouncing Souls and Ghosh, 9/10 & 11 at Barclays Center with Thursday and Badflower on night one and no opener currently listed on night two, and 9/20 & 21 at Prudential Center with Thursday and The Homeless Gospel Choir on night one and Midtown and The Homeless Gospel Choir on night two. Tickets are still available, and you can see all dates below.

We recently included I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love in our list of the best emo & post-hardcore albums of 2002.

SETLIST: MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE @ BRIDGESTONE ARENA, 8/23/2022

The Foundations of Decay

Boy Division

Our Lady of Sorrows

Give 'Em Hell, Kid

House of Wolves

Summertime

Teenagers

Thank You for the Venom

I'm Not Okay (I Promise)

DESTROYA

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

The World Is Ugly

This Is the Best Day Ever

Welcome to the Black Parade

Mama

Sleep

Famous Last Words

Helena

Encore:

Vampire Money

Hang 'Em High

The Kids From Yesterday